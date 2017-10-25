Village Inn Honors Vets with Great Deal

Veteran’s Day is just a few weeks away. To honor our men and women of service, participating Village Inn restaurants throughout the metro will be giving veterans a free VIB meal -one of the eateries’ signature dishes.

John Christopher, operations director for Village Inn, is preparing one of their new sandwiches, giving diners a flavorful kick to their dining experience.

Of course, it’s everyone’s favorite day of the week -Free Pie Wednesday. Between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., people who order an entreé are treated to a free slice of select pie!

For more information, visit VillageInn.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Village Inn