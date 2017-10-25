UNM student creates app to help students with science

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico student has created an app to help fellow students better understand science.

Jonathan Barndt was tasked with developing an app as part of an internship with a technology development company. The computer science major was given eight weeks to work on it.

The final product uses augmented reality to break down all 188 elements of the Periodic Table by showing the specific atoms that make up elements.

Barndt says it’s not only for students but also researchers.

“They’ll go to great lengths to even 3-D print them to get a three-dimensional visualization of it, but with this you don’t need a 3-D printer, you can visualize it through your phone,” Barndt said.

Right now the app is only available for certain Samsung and Google phones.

