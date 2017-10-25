Tricklock Company hosts ‘Arcade Carnival’

Just in time for Halloween, Tricklock Company is hosting an evening of stranger things in partnership with Tractor Brewing Company.

‘Arcade Carnival’ will feature a slew of spooky activities. Start your night sampling strange local snacks, shop art from The Octopus and the Fox, test your luck against the Demigorgan, take a risk in the blind-date booth, learn your future from beasts and bugs, and more! When you get thirsty, sample one of Tractor’s drink specials while you dance to 80’s beats brought to you by Flo Fader or play one of over twenty arcade or pinball games making their home at Tractor for the evening.

At 10 p.m., Tricklock Company will host a special edition of the always-strange Reptilian Lounge! Find your way to the circus tent in the parking lot to see some of the most bizarre live acts Albuquerque has to offer, framed by the ever-dazzling Target Girl and the vivacious Page Sisters!

More information can be found at Tricklock.com and Yelp.com/Albuquerque.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living