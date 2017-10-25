ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –This week in Albuquerque is filled with Halloween celebrations, bike rides, and underwater pumpkin carving!

Among the many events this week in the Duke City?

The 11th Annual Day of the Tread has a treat for everyone. All participants will enjoy a Sunday pre-event motivation gathering, a post-ride celebration, courses full of music, entertainment, themed recharge zones and crazy

contests. Costumes are encouraged but not required; prizes will be awarded for the best human costumes and best bike costumes. So, if you like dressing up in costume, putting on face paint or wigs, come as your favorite witch, ghost, goblin or monster. Participation ensures a ghoulish-good time! Come join the fun and show your support for Pegasus Legal Services for Children

Date and Time: Sunday 7 a.m.

Location: Civic Plaza

Price: $25-$105

Underwater Pumpkin Carving: Not only are the BioPark divers expert fish care providers and excellent swimmers, they can carve an amazing jack-o-lantern underwater! On Halloween, watch divers in the Shark Tank carve pumpkins, sea turtles snack on bits and curious fish swim through spooky eyes and triangle noses.

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 31, 2 p.m.

Location: Aquarium-ABQ BioPark

Price: Included with admission: $4-$12.50

Performance: The Addams Family The Musical

Date and Time: Friday- Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Location: Albuquerque Little Theatre

Price: $15-$25

UNM Men’s Lobo Soccer vs. Denver: Come cheer on the University of New Mexico Men’s Lobo Soccer team as they take on Denver on Wednesday, October 25 at 7 p.m.. Location: UNM Soccer Complex. Price: $5

Concert: Regina Spektor: Regina Spektor often speaks of the stockpile of songs she has amassed as though they were old friends she’s had for years. Making an album is akin to throwing a party in honor of the ones “that waited patiently to be recorded,” she says. This time, Spektor hosted a group of gatecrashers that pushed their way onto her latest, Remember Us to Life.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 26 at 8 p.m.

Location: Popejoy Hall

Price: $30-$57

29th Annual Zoo Boo: The popular annual trick-or-treat alternative is happening again at the ABQ BioPark Zoo! Play games, visit Haunted Habitats and enjoy a costume parade and costume judging. Taste sweet treats from the many sponsoring businesses and civic organizations that will have tables throughout the zoo. Free Park and Ride services are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Aquarium & Botanic Garden parking lot. You can also avoid the traffic by taking a city bus. (Route 53 stops a block from the zoo. Routes 766 and 66 stop outside the Aquarium & Botanic Garden.)

Date and Time: Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Zoo-ABQ BioPark

Price: Included with regular admission. Up to four children in costume get in free with each paying adult.

Halloween in Old Town: Join in on the free, family-friendly Halloween fun with a live performance from Merican Slang…who will be in costume performing a variety of Halloween favorites on the Gazebo.

Date and Time: Tuesday 4 p.m. to p.m.

Location: Historic Old Town

Price: Free