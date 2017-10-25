Spaceport America takes steps to become site for commercial flights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spaceport America is taking big steps to potentially become another site for commercial flights.

Virgin Galactic tweeted the FAA added Spaceport America as an approved launch site.

Dona County commissioners also approved a proposal to build the Southern Road.

In 2009 the Spaceport promised taxpayers that it would be the home of commercial space tourism.

