Spaceport America takes steps to become site for commercial flights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spaceport America is taking big steps to potentially become another site for commercial flights.

Virgin Galactic tweeted the FAA added Spaceport America as an approved launch site.

Dona County commissioners also approved a proposal to build the Southern Road.

In 2009 the Spaceport promised taxpayers that it would be the home of commercial space tourism.

@Spaceport_NM Southern Road Update: Today the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners approved the county manager to build the southern road. — Spaceport America (@Spaceport_NM) October 24, 2017

It’s official: FAA has added our future home base @Spaceport_NM as an approved launch site in our operator license. We are getting #NMReady — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) October 24, 2017