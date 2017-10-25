Service times announced for New Mexico legend Al Hurricane

Al Hurricane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Services for the “Godfather of New Mexico Music,” Al Hurricane, will begin on Sunday.

Al Hurricane is known for developing a distinct sound by mixing the tones of his Spanish roots with country and rock. There will be a Rosary at Queen of Heaven Church, Sunday at 8 p.m.

Then a funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m., also at Queen of Heaven Church. A memorial is also planned at “The Al Hurricane Pavilion at Civic Plaza” once construction is completed.

Hurricane passed away Sunday night after a long battle with cancer.

