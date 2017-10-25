Roofing company fires back at homeowner over apparent code violations

Related Coverage Homeowner claims city mistakenly green-tagged shoddy roof work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque roofing company is speaking out after a frustrated homeowner says workers didn’t do the job right.

When the re-roofing was done, the city inspected and approved the work. However, the owner asked for another inspection, and when the city went back and took a closer look they found code violations.

Honorable Roofing Company received a notice of violation.

Wednesday, the president of the company says the city must have made a mistake the second time they went out.

“We are working with the city to correct any violations that may have occurred. We don’t believe any took place but we are willing to work with the city and if any took place we are definitely willing to correct those,” Vincent Koehl, president of Honorable Roofing, said.

The homeowner and Honorable Roofing are taking legal action against each other.

