Rio Grande cutthroat trout to be featured on new license plate

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – License plates with the New Mexico’s state fish can now be found on a license plate.

The Share with Wildlife program license plate will feature the Rio Grande cutthroat trout.

“Anglers and everyone who enjoys our state’s fish and aquatic habitats will love this new license plate,” said Ginny Seamster, program coordinator for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish in a press release. “And it’s all for a good cause, conserving wildlife.”

The Share with Wildlife program has funded wildlife research, habitat enhancement, education and rehabilitation projects around the state since 1981.

The initial cost of the license plate is $27, with $15 going to the Share with Wildlife program. The program will also receive $10 of the annual $12 plate renewal fee.

To order the plate click here. If you are interested in making additional donations to the Share with Wildlife program click here. 

