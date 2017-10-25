Report: Maintenance worker secretly cut co-workers’ hair on zoo grounds

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – It’s the bizarre case of a backroom barber shop at the zoo.

“This is one of those things you just can’t make up,” Gilbert Montaño, Chief of Staff with the Mayor’s Office, said.

Last month, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) made a surprise visit to the zoo and found a hair studio in the locked loft of a large, secured maintenance building. It was complete with a shampoo chair, compressed air hose, mirror, multiple sockets and even fixed ceiling lighting.

“It’s comical, but in the same vain it’s something we have to take serious,” Montaño said.

The Mayor’s Office was stunned by the situation.

“When you’re working for the city, you should only be working for the city and not be doing any other things including creating and developing a barber shop inside a zoo,” Montaño said.

Combing through the 10-page report, the OIG interviewed not only the maintenance worker behind the shears, but his boss’s boss. That man admitted to allowing the mini salon and even getting a few haircuts himself.

Six other employees also admitted to getting a fresh cut over the past six months or so.

The maintenance worker and his supervisor claim the the trims were always done during lunch, and that that no money or other compensation was involved. The maintenance worker also says he set up the studio entirely by himself, and provided all the equipment.

Still, Montaño says this kind of thing can’t be brushed off.

“It was innovative, no doubt, but certainly wrong on so many levels,” he said.

Meaning the maintenance worker — who said he’s currently in school to be a barber — will have to cut it out.

The OIG says the report will be forwarded to the state agency that oversees regulations and licensing for barbers and cosmetologists.

