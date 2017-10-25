Pet of the Week: Pittie Parade

This week we’re meeting Nadira, a two-year-old pittie mix, full of both energy and love. She is one of the many Pit Bull Terriers up for adoption now at Animal Humane New Mexico.

Saturday, Animal Humane New Mexico invites you to the ABQ Uptown for a “Pittie Parade”, a chance to see our four-legged friends in costume for Halloween, dress your own pet up for the big day or find a new best friend.

New Mexico Living also talked with Garcia Subaru, one of the main sponsors of Doggie Dash & Dawdle. The event is Animal Humane’s biggest fundraising event of the year, happening Saturday, November 4.

For all the details and to search adoptable pets, visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living