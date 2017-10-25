PED adopts Next Generation Science Standards without proposed changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has caved and will adopt the “Next Generation Science Standards” without the PED’s controversial changes.

Education Secretary Christopher Ruskowski says he will adopt the curriculum in full. He came under fire for making changes to the standards that challenged evolution, ignored climate change, and questioned the age of the earth.

Ruskowski says he re-considered after several letters including one from Los Alamos National Laboratory. He says he’s ready to move forward.

The new curriculum will go into effect July 1.

