PED adopts Next Generation Science Standards without proposed changes

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has caved and will adopt the “Next Generation Science Standards” without the PED’s controversial changes.

Education Secretary Christopher Ruskowski says he will adopt the curriculum in full. He came under fire for making changes to the standards that challenged evolution, ignored climate change, and questioned the age of the earth.

Ruskowski says he re-considered  after several letters including one from Los Alamos National Laboratory. He says he’s ready to move forward.

The new curriculum will go into effect July 1.

Related Coverage:

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s