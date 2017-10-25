October 25th Morning Rush: Early voting begins Wednesday for Albuquerque mayoral runoff candidates

1. The runoff election for Albuquerque’s next mayor kicks off Wednesday with early voting. Two mayoral candidates remain after voters narrowed down the field from seven, three weeks ago. The candidates are State Auditor Tim Keller and City Councilor Dan Lewis. The first go around Keller took a strong lead with 40-percent of the votes, while Lewis walked away with about 21 percent. The latest poll shows Lewis is still down about 10 points. There are 12 early voting locations.

2. Los Alamos Public Schools is considering a policy aimed at protecting immigrant students amid fears of increased federal enforcement. According to the Los Alamos Monitor board members are scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss how school staff should react if federal immigration agents come on campus without a warrant. Under the proposal, staff would notify the superintendent and not give agents any information on the students’ whereabouts.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky.

4. Another city in New Mexico has submitted a bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News the state’s proposal includes a southern option along the US Mexico border. It would be located in Los Santos which is near Santa Teresa. Backers of the proposal say it’s an attractive option because it offers a combined labor pool, 200 acres, and plenty of sun for renewable energy. Albuquerque submitted its own bid last week.

5. Game two of the World Series kicks off Wednesday after a hot start to game one. Tuesday night the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 in record heat. New Mexico still shined bright as Academy graduate Alex Bregman hit the solo homerun for the Astros. Game two kicks off at 6 p.m. on Fox New Mexico.

Morning’s Top Stories