New Mexico’s bid for Amazon HQ offers binational option

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters includes a southern option that proposes a binational effort on a location that straddles the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the option would be located in the master planned community of Los Santos that’s proposed for an area between Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and San Jeronimo, Mexico.

Backers of the proposal say it’s an attractive option because it offers a combined labor pool, 200 acres spanning both sides of the border and plenty of sun to support renewable energy requirements.

The Seattle-based online retailer received 238 proposals from cities and regions in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company’s second home is expected to generate $5 billion in investments and create 50,000 jobs.