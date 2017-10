ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are inviting Governor Susana Martinez to explain her plan for repealing and replacing bail reforms.

A criminal justice subcommittee is slated to meet Friday to discuss the amendment that was passed by voters a year ago.

Last week, the Governor blasted it saying it’s a threat to public safety.

At this time it is unclear if the governor’s office has responded to the invitation.

