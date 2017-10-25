New Mexico governor dedicates new veterans cemetery

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Northwestern New Mexico will have its own veterans cemetery by 2019 thanks to state funding and a multi-million-dollar federal grant.

Gov. Susana Martinez and other officials gathered Wednesday in Gallup to mark the dedication of what will be the second of four proposed cemeteries for veterans who live in rural areas of the state.

Martinez says the effort started in 2013 is aimed at ensuring more veterans have a final resting place closer to home.

The Gallup cemetery will serve veterans of McKinley and Cibola counties, as well as communities in the Four Corners area, the Navajo Nation and area pueblos.

The first state veterans cemetery launched under the governor’s initiative is in Fort Stanton. It will open later this year. There are also plans for cemeteries in Angel Fire and Carlsbad.