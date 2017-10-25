Neighbors sick of alleged auto shops operating out of homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say two auto repair shops operating out of homes are still doing business, despite the city trying to stop them.

“Cars go away mysteriously and as soon as nobody’s looking, they’re right back in the same spot,” said neighbor Eric Belser, who lives near San Mateo and Central.

Another alleged auto shop near Juan Tabo and Lomas that KRQE News 13 reported on in June also appears to still be operating.

“They have slowed down and they rake the front yard more, but we still see a lot of coming and going,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Deputy Director of Albuquerque’s Planning Department, Brennon Williams says catching owners and starting the process of shutting the business down is difficult.

“The inspector has to make the distinction of if we do catch somebody working on a car in their driveway, ‘Is that your car? ‘Is that someone else’s car? Why are you working on someone else’s car?’ Give us an explanation,” explained Williams.

Inspectors have to witness a ‘commercial transaction’ in order to start the process of ordering businesses to stop.

“The inspector has to witness the activity, has to swear to that. So, if the case does go to court he can give the statement,” said Williams.

Catching someone in the act can take a long time, especially during a situation neighbors are already sick of.

“It’s a place where we live and the last thing I want to do is look at an illegal auto shop,” said Belser.

The city says they are open to finding a faster way. However, to make major changes — like an inspector not having to witness the act — would require changing city code.

