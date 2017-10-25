More rain means more weeds for southeast New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – An insanely rainy year has one New Mexico city deep in the weeds. Now the city is asking everyone to do their part and do some heavy weeding.

“Definitely an eyesore, yeah. Looking at a nice, pretty lawn is much better than looking at a yard full of weeds,” said Portales resident Sassha Dement.

Unruly, unsightly and getting out of hand, there are houses that are becoming an eyesore for residents in Portales.

The city has sent out notices asking people to take care of the problem, but it’s just leading to more problems for the city.

Anyone who fails to respond to the letter can face legal action, which can take weeks or even months.

“I don’t know how we could fix the problem, you know, it’s just personal responsibility. Homeowners need to take some pride in their homes and keep it looking nice not for their own safety but for that of other people as well,” Sassha Dement added.

“It’s been something we long for and we never reject rain. Just gotta get the lawnmowers out but it’s been good for the lawn mower business,” said another Portales resident.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the city has also considered weeding and trimming people’s yards for them, but they ran into legal issues after they were sued for destroying personal property.

The city is looking into ways changing the ordinance so that residents can be held more accountable for their yards. Portales has gotten 28 inches of rain this year — 12 more than normal.

Residents were also concerned that the weeds can be a fire hazard. The city says they have sent out hundreds of letters trying to fix the problem.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps