Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

One more warm day for New Mexico before major weather changes. Highs on Thursday will top out the low 70s in Albuquerque with mostly sunny skies. Winds will kick up tomorrow night with gusts up to 50 mph. as a cold front moves in. Sharply colder Temperatures will be in place Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We could even see some mountain snow showers coming up Friday morning. Temperatures will slowly moderate into next week.

