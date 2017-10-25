Albuquerque man admits to stealing cheeseburgers from carhop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to robbing a fast food waitress because he was “hungry.”

Police were called to the VA Hospital parking lot Monday night after a group of people were fighting 29-year-old Andrew Haggard.

Three of those people were Sonic employees who said Haggard had just stolen from them.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sonic carhop told police Haggard took two cheeseburgers and some change from her tray, then said, “I’m sorry, honey,” and pushed her.

Haggard is charged with robbery.

