Lobos hurricane relief game has special meaning for Antino Jackson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Antino Jackson knows all to well the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. The University of New Mexico guard along with his two sisters and mother are from Houston. His mother Candice and one sister still call Houston home. “My mom was affected the worst,” said Antino. “She actually had to get evacuated out.” Antino made sure someone rescued his mother from rising flood waters in the area. “The level rose to the second floor,” said Antino. She got boated out. She actually had to move. So she don’t live in the same spot anymore.”

Antino used social media to try and get help for his mother. “I actually posted something on twitter about somebody going to get her.” It worked. Antino said Candice was rescued by Red Cross boats. She sent him pictures. “You know just seeing my mom on a boat you know It was really sad seeing that and not being there for her,” said Antino. “She lost like a lot of stuff, but she didn’t lose that much. I guess that’s good.” Candice has found a new place to stay.

Friday her son will do his part to aid the relief effort. Antino and his Lobo teammates will play BYU in a charity exhibition game with money raised going to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. So what did Candice say when she found out her sound would be part of helping in the relief effort? “Her initial reaction was I better get some of that money, jokingly see was saying that,” said Antino. “You know she was just happy about it. The Lobos and BYU have a 7:30pm start time at Dreamstyle Arena Friday night.