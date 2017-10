LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is behind bars for allegedly killing his roommate.

Police say 44-year-old Santino Rodriguez is charged with an open count of murder for the death of 67-year-old Karla Mann.

Investigators say in February they found Mann dead in her home. They also located a hatchet with blood on it and t-shirt with blood stains.

Officials say they connected the two to Rodriguez.

He was arrested Tuesday and is booked into jail where he’s being held without bond.

