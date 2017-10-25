Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky. Our next warming trend kicks off today with afternoon highs ~5° warmer than Tuesday – expect widespread 60s & 70s (even a few touching the low 80s). Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow chances in the forecast.

THURSDAY: Transition day! An incoming cold front will begin its trek into New Mexico Thursday afternoon into Friday. Timing of the front will allow us one more afternoon in the 70s in the Albuquerque-metro area… but expect strong east canyon winds to crank overnight into Friday morning (east 30-40mph, gusting to 50mph). Snow showers will also favor the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains… a few inches of accumulating snow is possible.

FRIDAY: Cooler statewide with sunshine overhead!