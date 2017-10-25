John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are warming up across the state as a westerly flow takes hold of our weather. The warm up continues for most of the state Thursday, but a cold front will bring an end to the unseasonably warm weather for the end of the week.

That cold front will start to move into the northeast during the day Thursday. This means much of the northeast will actually hit their daytime highs early in the day as temperatures will drop through the afternoon. As the front banks up against the Northern Mountains, east slope snow will develop Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

As the cold front squeezes through the Albuquerque metro area, gusty canyon winds will develop Thursday night into early Friday. As the front sweeps across the state, the coolest air of the season rush in from the north. A northerly flow will persist, keeping temperatures on the cool side through the weekend.