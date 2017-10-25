International Bat Week gears up for a family-friendly celebration

GRANTS, N.M. – El Malpais National Monument will be celebrating National Bat Week with a fun event for the whole family.

“Bat Week is an annual, international celebration of the role of bats in nature” Bat Conservation International explains. Multiple government and conservational organizations participate in the event, including the National Park Service. This year El Malpais National Monument will host a celebration at the monument’s Visitor Center, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

Craft activities, such as creating bat masks, will start at 2 p.m. and provide an excellent opportunity for children and families to learn about the 13 different species of bats who call El Malpais home. At 2:30 p.m., Park Ranger Dalton Dorrell will lead a talk on the uniqueness of these creatures, including their habitat and food choices.

With hundreds of bats living in the monument, including hibernating and maternity populations, El Malpais National Monument is an excellent location to celebrate National Bat Week this year.

For more information, visit their website.