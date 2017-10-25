Founder of prominent charter school pleads guilty to embezzling millions

By Published: Updated:
Scott Glasrud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque charter school administrator has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing millions from the state and lying to the FBI.

Scott Glasrud, the founder and former head of the Southwest Learning Center in Albuquerque, could now get more than five years in prison.

In a plea deal just unsealed Wednesday, Glasrud admitted to overcharging the state for funding for his campuses, and to setting up a dummy company in Las Vegas, Nevada, to funnel fake contracts through and collect even more money from the state.

The feds say the crimes started in 2000 and went through 2014. That’s when he resigned following a series of FBI raids.

He made a $240,000 salary. The board for the schools gave him an $80,000 severance package.

