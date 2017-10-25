Early voting begins Wednesday in Albuquerque runoff election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting begins Wednesday for Albuquerque’s runoff election. Two mayoral candidates remain after voters narrowed down the field from seven, three weeks ago.

State Auditor Tim Keller took a strong lead with 40 percent of the votes at the end of Election Day October 3rd, but without reaching that 50 percent mark, he is facing City Councilor Dan Lewis in this runoff election.

Lewis, who put a series of attack ads throughout his campaign, walked away with about 21 percent of the votes earlier this month.

University of New Mexico Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez says Lewis is still down at least 10 points in polls.

“It’s the tail end of this campaign so Lewis has got to go with whatever he’s got. He’s going to have to go even more negative down the home stretch here. Keller keeps doing what he’s doing which is essentially staying above the fray, trying to remain positive and emphasize, ‘look, I’ve got the endorsements of the police. How could I be a hug-a-thug?’,” Sanchez said.

Also on the ballot for District 5, in far northwest Albuquerque is the runoff for the seat held by Dan Lewis.

Republican Robert Aragon and Democrat Cynthia Borrego will face off.

There are 12 early voting locations.

If you are heading out to early voting Wednesday, remember you’ll need your photo ID.

Election day is November 14 and there will be more than 50 voting locations that day.