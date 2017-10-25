‘Drunk’ man armed with pencils punches UNM student, gets maced

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Police say a man tried to rob a pair of University of New Mexico students in a dorm parking lot by threatening them with pencils, but one of the women had a surprise for him.

“All I did was take aim and I got him right away. It was my first time ever shooting mace,” Tori Kempken said.

Kempken didn’t think she’d ever have to use it to defend herself on campus, but her quick actions Tuesday night around midnight protected her and friend Krystal Kincaid.

Brian Lee, 19, is now behind bars. The man, who is not a student, is accused of trying to rob the pair of juniors in the dorm parking lot just off Girard and Campus Boulevard.

“I really noticed him when he came out of the garbage bin,” Kincaid said. “He came out from around that and he made a beeline straight towards us.”

UNM Police said Lee approached Kincaid on the passenger side of the car and asked her for $20 while holding a pencil.

“I could smell alcohol on his breath,” Kincaid said.

She told him she didn’t have any money and he then demanded the cash, this time raising the pencil toward her as a weapon. Once again, Kincaid said, “No.”

“[He] proceeded to club me in the right side of my head,” she said, pointing to the bump on her right temple.

Kincaid said the bump still hurts to the touch.

“He leaned over and swung at Krystal so immediately after that I ran over to the other side of the car,” Kempken added.

When Kempken stepped in, Lee pulled out a second pencil.

“I was like, ‘Alright, I’m not dealing with this,’ and then I maced him,” Kempken said.

Lee stumbled back into the dumpster area from where he originally emerged.

The women are okay and were more concerned at that point for their fellow classmates.

“We’re just glad this didn’t happen to anyone else,” Kincaid said. “He could’ve been lurking in there all night and eventually hit another woman.”

They kept an eye on Lee to make sure he didn’t hurt anyone else until campus police came to arrest him.

Lee is charged with aggravated assault.

