Board of Ethics moves forward with complaint against City Councilor Don Harris

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The election is over for most city council seats, but after a brutal campaign for District 9, the fight continues. Incumbent Don Harris, who kept his seat on the council, is now facing an ethics complaint from one of the candidates he beat.

“This campaign season’s been one of the dirtiest and the ugliest,” said Byron Powdrell.

He was one of two challengers for the District 9 city council seat against incumbent Don Harris in the election. The radio DJ said his business is suffering after Don Harris’ campaign launched a website, dragging Powdrell’s name through the mud.

Powdrell says the website, which blasted out old police reports for charges that had been dropped decades ago, is wreaking havoc on his life.

“Violence to my home, broken windows, threatening phone calls,” said Powdrell.

In August, Powdrell filed an ethics complaint against Harris, stating the private investigator Harris’ campaign hired was not listed as an in-kind contributor to the campaign. The complaint also states Powdrell’s personal information was made public on the website.

“For nearly a month, my drivers license, social security number, date of birth was in the public’s view,” said Powdrell.

On Wednesday, he spoke before the ethics board at City Hall. After hearing from both Don Harris and Powdrell’s attorney, the board voted to move forward with the complaint.

“What’s concerning to me is the fact that un-redacted materials were produced… I’d like to know where that came from,” said one board member.

Harris’ attorney said there is no basis for the claims.

“There has been no violation that Mr. Powdrell has raised, that Mr. Harris committed,” said attorney Doug Antoon.

Regardless, he said Harris respects the board’s decision and will continue to fight their case.

“We’re pretty confident if there’s no rule to break, there’s been no violation,” said Antoon.

After voting to accept the complaint, the board moved to proceed with an evidentiary hearing. A date for that has not yet been set.

