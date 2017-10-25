BernCo Hosts ‘Sugar Skull Fun Run’ 2017

Lace up those running shoes and don your best sugar skull design because it’s time for the Sugar Skull Fun Run.

The non-competitive 10K and 5K race kicks off Saturday, October 28 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Runners are invited to wear Dia de Los Muertos outfits, sample the flavors of local vendors and get a crisp workout in the beautiful Barelas area.

Registration is currently taking place online at Bernco.gov, but participants can also register on the day. Gates open at 8 a.m. with a start time of 9:30 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County