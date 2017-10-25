Artesia leaders hear solutions to help keep water clean

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – After being hit with two boil water alerts in just months, the city of Artesia may be getting closer to a solution for keeping its water clean.

The Artesia city council heard about several options for a chlorination system Tuesday night.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, the city’s infrastructure director told the council they are having to put chlorine tablets in the system on a regular basis.

One of the systems presented to the council comes with a $65,000 price tag. E-coli was found in the city’s system in July and then again in September forcing schools to close.

