Aquarium welcomes new baby sea turtle ambassador

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has welcomed a baby loggerhead sea turtle ambassador as apart of a special rehabilitation program.

There is an agreement with the North Carolina Aquarium and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, where each year they receive weakened and late hatching baby sea turtles.

Many are rehabilitated and released, while others stay longer and become part of the sea turtle loan program.

Ambassador turtles travel to AZA-accredited facilities where they stay for one to two years and are used to help educate visitors about sea turtles.

The ABQ BioPark will host two informal Brown Bag sessions on November 2 and November 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the Aquarium/Garden Education building. The Albuquerque Aquarium will also show the documentary, “Saving Sea Turtles,” in the Aquarium theater at 2 p.m. following the Brown Bag sessions.

