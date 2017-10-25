Albuquerque used car lot owner calls out potential thieves on billboard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner is taking policing into his own hands by flashing pictures of someone he thinks is a thief on his own electronic billboard. However, police aren’t so sure about what he’s doing.

People in Albuquerque are used to seeing law enforcement use electronic billboards to help solve cases, catch criminals, or bring missing people home. However, it’s not everyday you see someone posting a picture of a person on a billboard, accusing them of a crime.

“The people we put on our signs are people that are trying to break into our business, our automobiles,” said Douglas Bauder.

Bauder is the owner of Auto Depot near Menaul and Wyoming. The used car lot has been there for 17 years, but Bauder says the increase in crime around his business the past few years has taken a toll on him.

“We put 18 cameras up about a year-and-a-half ago. We’ve increased that to 36 cameras,” he said.

Even though the electronic sign in front of his lot is also used to advertise the cars he’s trying to sell, you can’t help but notice Bauder calling out people like the one on his billboard. KRQE News 13 has blurred his face because he’s not officially accused of a crime.

“We like to publicize the bad people and try to get them arrested and convicted. Anyway we can aid the police in catching these people,” he said.

However, police say blasting people like this isn’t always the best idea.

APD says while using this technique is helpful to track down suspects, business owners need to be aware of the possible liabilities of declaring someone a suspect on their own.

Police also want people to report all suspicious activities because if they don’t know, they can’t help.

Bauder says he reports a majority of the people he puts on his billboard and he’s sure it’s making a difference.

“We did have success on several different occasions where they had caught the perpetrators here, so the sign’s working,” he said.

Bauder says the person being featured on the sign right now is someone who tried to break into the cars on his lot early Saturday morning. He says no crime was committed, but he wants to make sure the guy doesn’t come back.

The photos will flash on his billboard for up to six months, or until the person featured has been caught.

