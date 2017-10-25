Albuquerque students develop prosthetic hand for Colorado teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque robotics class did more than just lend a hand to a Colorado teen after a traumatic accident. They gave him a new one. For the first time in four months, Aiden Valdez was able to use his left hand.

“It felt good. I really hope I can get better at using it,” Aiden Valdez said.

The Colorado teen was injured this past Fourth of July in a fireworks accident. He lost an eye and four fingers.

“He’s a wrestler so we just wanted to get back to as much normalcy as possible,” Aiden’s mom, Laurie Valdez, said.

Aiden’s mom said since the accident she’s searched tirelessly for a prosthetic hand for her son. She came across the Albuquerque School of Excellence, where STEM students practice creating just that.

“We all feel extremely pleased with the results,” said ninth grader Rebecca Tessema.

Science teacher Dr. Esmani Begit said his Robotics Club students have learned how to develop artificial limbs for people and animals.

“If anybody wants to get the hands or fingers or maybe for animals. We can do legs too, but not like big parts,” Dr. Begit said.

Dr. Begit said they are the only STEM club in the state that creates the 3-D printed limbs at no charge to the recipient.

“We are so glad that we are making it for him — it takes about two to three weeks to do this,” Dr. Begit explained.

It’s an effort Begit believes benefits everyone involved.

“Not only are we helping less fortunate people, it is also helping us acquire a new skill,” student Rebecca Tessema said.

The Albuquerque School of Excellence is now looking for its next project.