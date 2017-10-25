ABQ Roller Derby is looking for new crew members and they’re all-inclusive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local roller derby team is looking to add to their roster, and everyone is welcome!

Established in 2015 by experienced derby players, Albuquerque Roller Derby has built a team of serious athletes.

Don’t know how it’s played? No problem! Attend a match and find their Q&A table for an orientation to roller derby. Skaters of all skill levels and all genders are welcome and encouraged to join in on the fun.

The ABQ Roller Derby Dates of Events:

10/28/2017 – Last game of the season

11/01/2017 – New Skater Orientation

For more information, visit their website.