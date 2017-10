ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo fans’ ears may have perked up during Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy.

The question under the topic “An L of a Team” asked, “They howl for the University of New Mexico, entiende?”

The contestant answered correctly with, “What is ‘lobos?'”

This is the second time this year New Mexico has been a part of a Jeopardy clue.

In September, there was a question about the American Society of Radiologic Technologists Museum in Albuquerque.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps