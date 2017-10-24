Strangers stepping up to help WWII veteran and his wife rebuild home after flood

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is rallying around a 90-year-old World War II veteran and his wife, who lost almost everything in due to severe flooding in Belen a few weeks ago.

There’s not much left of Alex and Emilia Romero’s home of almost 70 years after the flooding three weeks ago changed everything.

“When I saw the water coming in here, I came here with all kinds of rags. I thought I was going to stop it from going in, but it didn’t help,” Alex Romero said.

The Romeros’ house continues to sink — making it a complete loss — but they are hoping to save at least a couple of rooms in their home.

Those rooms stand a slim chance though.

“At least we can be happy that our Lord gives us life and health. Because my wife and I are still in good health,” Romero said.

There’s also hope from the community. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help demolish the home and pay for a new one.

“Thanks a million, million. Thanks, thanks over and over thanks. All the people that have come have been so nice and so good to us,” he said.

The Romeros are living in a trailer in the meantime, and still taking care of their livestock.

“I would like to rebuild my house, at least where the bed is. We’ve been here so many years, but I would like to have it rebuilt,” Emilia Romero said.

While things may never get back to normal, they can at least take solace in knowing they’re surrounded by friends and strangers alike who care.

The Romeros are retired farmers.

Their grandson started the GoFundMe page. To donate, click here.

