Social Media Etiquette at Work

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, but just how should you handle it when it comes to the workplace? Lisa Williams, Albuquerque Division Director for OfficeTeam, says that it’s common for many folks to restrict their relationships online.

One suggestion is to have a professional and personal page, where you limit who can see your posted content. Set clear boundaries when desired at work, especially if you have unwanted friend requests from co-workers.

Lastly, be mindful of what you post. Often, current and prospective employers are looking at your social media presence so be sure you’re putting your best face forward.

