Santa Fe business accused of racist remarks responds to backlash on social media

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman trying to book a party at a roller rink got a response saying they don’t do business with blacks, but the rink used a different term.

The owners of the rink said their Facebook page was hacked, but that still doesn’t smooth everything over.

Michelle Jefferson grew up in Santa Fe, and for as long as she can remember Rockin’ Rollers Skating Rink has been popular place for birthday parties.

“Last year we had my daughter’s birthday party there,” she said.

 

Jefferson said last year was fun, so this year her daughter wanted to go there again. She said she called, left messages, then sent a private message on Facebook, but the response blew her away.

“I couldn’t believe it, basically. I didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t get any response back, so I figured maybe it’s true. There has to be some truth to it,” Jefferson said.

 

The Facebook message stated, “Sorry we do not do business with colored people. Read our new policy.”

“It’s hard to explain to your kids, you know? Somebody said because of the color of our skin we are not allowed at their establishment,” Jefferson said.

The owners of Rockin’ Rollers denied an interview with KRQE News 13. However, they posted on Facebook stating that they were hacked by a former employee who was like family to them. They also said they’re not racist and would never write such a thing.

The whole ordeal triggered a firestorm on social media, with some people calling for a boycott and calling the business racist. Others came to the owners’ defense saying it couldn’t be true.

Despite their Facebook apology to the people of Santa Fe, Jefferson said she still hasn’t gotten a personal apology.

“Why not reach out? It’s that easy to reach out and say, hey we’re sorry, we had no intentions,” she said.

The Rockin’ Rollers Facebook page has since been taken down.

In their Facebook apology, the owners said they understand how Jefferson must feel and that they plan on reporting the former employee who logged into their account.

