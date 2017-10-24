Roswell police say 2-year-old has been found safe

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police say a 2-year-old girl they were searching for since Monday has been found safe.

A judge ordered 2-year-old Azariah Torrez be placed into the care of a new guardian on Monday. However, authorities were not intially able to locate the girl to place her with the new guardian.

She was believed to be with 23-year-old Seneca Tavarez and/or 37-year-old Victoria Grado.

Police now say Seneca Tavarez voluntarily turned the girl over to them Tuesday afternoon.

They say the girl is safe and now in proper custody.