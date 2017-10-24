Rockets launched to help get students excited about science, math

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of middle school students became rocket scientists for a day Tuesday.

The students worked in teams of three, at the Albuquerque Rocket Society’s launch site, performing different jobs in order to launch their rocket into the sky.

Members of the Airforce Research Lab were also on hand to teach them how everything works.

The students estimated how high the rocket would go and compared it with their actual results.

Officials say the launch is designed to get students excited about science and math.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s