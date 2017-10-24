Rockets launched to help get students excited about science, math

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of middle school students became rocket scientists for a day Tuesday.

The students worked in teams of three, at the Albuquerque Rocket Society’s launch site, performing different jobs in order to launch their rocket into the sky.

Members of the Airforce Research Lab were also on hand to teach them how everything works.

The students estimated how high the rocket would go and compared it with their actual results.

Officials say the launch is designed to get students excited about science and math.

