Prosecutors hope to hold teen accused in deadly crash without bond

Domonic Rougemont
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking that the teen accused of causing a deadly crash in a stolen car be held without bond.

Police say 18-year-old Domonic Rougemont admitted to stealing a Jeep, then picking up some other teens and visiting some parties.

When officers caught up with the Jeep, Rougemont says he sped away because he didn’t want to get in trouble. That chase ended in a crash, killing 23-year-old D’Markus Blea. 

The complaint says Domonic admitted it was his fault. He has yet to be charged with vehicular homicide, but prosecutors say it’s coming.

The case now goes to District Court to determine if he’ll be held on no bond while awaiting trial.

