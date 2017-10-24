Optometrist fed up after homeless man relieves himself outside building, again

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The bruises and a shattered pair of glasses tell part of the story for Roswell optometrist Ken Leadingham, after he found himself in the middle of a scuffle outside of his building Monday.

“My optician was coming in the back door and discovered a man urinating at our back door,” Leadingham said.

That’s when Leadingham called the police and went out to stop the homeless man.

“He’s a man we’ve had trouble with before and he said, ‘They really aren’t going to do anything to me anyways. I’m not stopping.’ So he struck me and kept walking,” he said.

The vision center that sits on the corner of Main and 11th streets is just a mile from the police department, but according to Leadingham it took officers more than an hour to arrive on scene.

“I said, ‘Who are you looking for?’ and they said, ‘I don’t know, but we’re looking for him,’” Leadingham said.

Officers never found the man behind the alleged assault. Apparently, cops have been searching for him for quite a while.

Leadingham said he found himself in a similar situation with him 18 months ago.

“He defecated all on the back door. We had to close the building down for three days to re-sanitize, re-clean. He was never prosecuted for that,” he said.

It has become a recurring problem, and Leadingham is growing more and more frustrated with how police handle the homeless.

“They proposed putting a tent city a block away from me, but can’t control one individual in three years.”

KRQE News 13 asked the Roswell Police Department why it took them so long to respond to the call. The department said officers responded within 10 minutes. KRQE News 13 has requested the documents to confirm that.

Leadingham said that in the past, police encouraged him to get cameras on the building, so he did. He claims when he tried to show them the video Monday, they declined the offer.

