October 24th Morning Rush: Crash victim involving stolen vehicle dies

1. The family of a young man struck by a car of suspects is mourning the death of 23-year-old D’Markus Blea who died Monday. Police say the teens in a stolen jeep ran multiple red lights, trying to get away from officers then hit Blea’s car at Eubank and Menaul on Saturday. Two teens are now charged with conspiracy in what’s turned into a deadly crash. The driver of the suspects car is still in the hospital recovering from a broken leg but is expected to face vehicular homicide charges once he’s released.

2. Albuquerque students are being told to be extra vigilant and not to walk alone. This is after an alleged abduction and robbery of a student. An Albuquerque High School student claims he was taken at gunpoint Friday around 6:30 a.m. as he walked alone to a bus stop near Carlisle and Gibson. The student says two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male forced him in a red car. They later released him unharmed. The district’s police force is still investigating the claim at this time.

3. A cool and breezy start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and east winds still cranking between 20-25mph in the Albuquerque-metro.

4. Kids across the state need your help. Youth sporting events in New Mexico could be in jeopardy in the near future because there aren’t enough referees. The New Mexico Activities Association says the shortage affects all youth sports statewide, especially in Southern and Eastern New Mexico. One veteran referee says the factors driving officials away include scheduling, pay, and even angry parents. The activities association says it’s had to reschedule, and even cancel some games.

5. A New Mexico town is entered into a unique contest that could bring an old firehouse back to life, but they need your help. The R. Romero Hose and Firehouse project in Las Vegas, New Mexico has been chosen as one of 25 projects in the country to take part in the “Vote Your Main Street” campaign. This competition is an initiative created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. It aims to engage the public in preserving and increase awareness of America’s historic places and their role in sustaining local communities. The winner will get the money needed for restoration.

Morning’s Top Stories