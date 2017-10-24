New video shows arrest of admitted Albuquerque arsonist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the night an arsonist’s path of destruction finally came to an end in Albuquerque.

David Hickman has admitted to starting nine fires over a 10-day span last November.

He was caught at a gas station off Carlisle and Menaul shortly after he torched the Old Navy on San Mateo and Cutler.

In Hickman’s front seat was an AR-15 style rifle, jars used to package explosives, and a box labeled “tannerite” — an exploding material that detonates when shot at.

Earlier this month, Hickman pleaded guilty to starting the fires at The Carlisle condos in Nob Hill, Barnes and Noble at Coronado Center, and the Old Navy.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and has agreed to pay restitution, which would amount to millions of dollars.

