New Mexico names 2018 Teacher of the Year

Ivonne Orozco, 2018 New Mexico Teacher of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teacher got a big surprise in class.

The state education secretary, students, staff and family were there as Ivonne Orozco was named the 2018 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.

Orozco is in her fourth year teaching Spanish at the Public Academy for the Performing Arts. She is a strong champion of suicide prevention and has worked diligently with the PED to revise the Spanish end-of-course exams that are handed out statewide.

Orozco was one of 14 finalists considered for Teacher of the Year.

She now heads to Washington, D.C. where the national Teacher of the Year will be named.

