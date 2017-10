ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a new era for Lobo Basketball — a new coach and now new signs.

The new sponsor signs are finally up at The Pit, now known as Dreamstyle Arena.

Dreamstyle Remodeling struck a 10-year, $10 million deal for naming rights at The Pit and the football stadium. Signs at the stadium went up in August.

UNM Athletics says they hope a new name coincides with a stronger fan base.

