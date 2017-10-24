Native American author, historian added to Albuquerque Wall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who spent years chronicling Native American history now has a spot on the Albuquerque Wall of Fame.

In 1996, author and historian Dr. Veronica Velarde Tiller published “Tiller’s Guide to Indian Country.” The book delves into the economic histories of all 567 federally recognized tribes.

Now, her picture and story is on the city’s Wall of Fame at the Alvarado Transportation Center.

“When something like this happens to you, you’re not quite sure what to say or what to think, and that’s kind of where I’m at — just honored,” Veronica Velarde Tiller said.

Velarde Tiller is the fifth inductee of the Wall of Fame and the first Native American.

