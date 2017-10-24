Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A westerly flow will push temperatures up over the next few days across New Mexico. Highs will top out in the low 70s here in the Albuquerque area under sunny skies. Big time changes are on the way Thursday night. A powerful cold front will sweep from east to west across the state. This front will pack gusty winds, sharply colder temperatures and chance for mountain snow. Once the storm clears state temperature slowly rebound over the weekend.

