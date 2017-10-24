‘Making Strides’ Returns to Albuquerque

According to the CDC, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. As the most prevalent form of cancer among women, the American Cancer Society is calling on you to “make strides” against this deadly disease.

“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Albuquerque” is one of the Society’s largest fundraiser, bringing hundreds out to show support, honor those we’ve lost, and raise awareness for research, treatment and ultimately a cure.

The walk is happening Saturday, October 28, starting at 8 a.m. For registration information, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/AlbuquerqueNM