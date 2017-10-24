Magistrate judge Johnston removed from bench by State Supreme Court

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has ordered the removal of Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston from office.

Johnston is accused of using recording devices in several areas of the courtroom including judges officers and a staff restroom.

The Judicial Standards Commission filed a petition in April saying Johnston violated the state’s Code of judicial Conducts eight times.

Her term was set to end in December of 2018. The Supreme Court also barred her from holding a judicial office again.

